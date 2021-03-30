Master’s in International Business Management Scholarship at Newcastle University, UK – Apply Now

Newcastle University is encouraging highly motivated and outstanding students to apply for the Masters in International Business Management degree Scholarships. This programme is open for the academic session 2021-2022.

The purpose of this programme is to help and support international students who want to commence the master’s degree programme at Newcastle University.

Newcastle University has always been dedicated to providing its students with an outstanding educational experience. About 26,400 students from over 130 countries pursue a diverse and exciting selection of degree programs at the university.

Why study at Newcastle University? The university is devoted to providing its students with the best facilities and academic excellence. It has award-winning teachers who are committed to assisting students in achieving their long-term objectives.

Application Deadline: June 1, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Newcastle University

Department: NA

Course Level: Master’s

Award: £5,000

Number of Awards: 1

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world

Eligible Course or Subjects: Master’s degree programme in international business management

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Must hold an offer of admission to International Business Management MSc

Must hold a UK 1st Class or international equivalent Degree

Must have previously studied at a university with a high academic ranking or reputation

How to Apply

How to Apply: In order to apply for this opportunity, applicants have to take admission in the master’s degree programme at the university. After that must need to complete the online application form, which included submitting a 1,500-word essay in response to the issue, all submissions must be written in English.

Supporting Documents: Applicants are required to submit: certified copies of their academic transcripts, CV, and other supporting documentation.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, students must have to check the entry requirements of their chosen program.

Language Requirement: If English is not your first language, you must have an IELTS 6.5 or equivalent English language qualification with no subskill below 6.0.

Benefits

Newcastle University will provide one award of amount 5,000, which will be payable towards the cost of tuition fees.

Apply Now

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)