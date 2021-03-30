UBA America stimulates continental trades, investments

UBA America, United States’ subsidiary of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has pledged its commitment to facilitate trade and investment between North America and the African.

Speaking from the bank’s office in New York, Chief Executive Officer, UBA America, Ms. Sola Yomi-Ajayi, said the bank’s major focus and strategy is to enable the flow of development capital, in line with its commitment to supporting companies achieve their aims of international trade between the continents.

UBA America is the only sub-Saharan African bank licensed to operate a bank in the United States of America (USA). UBA Group has operations in over 19 African countries and major financial capitals, continuously hinging on its pan-African strength and global connectivity to support African and international businesses.

Speaking on the subsidiaries’ activities and how UBA America has worked to solidify ease of operations of businesses, multinationals and parastatals in diaspora, Yomi-Ajayi explained that the bank ramped up its services and invested in necessary technology needed to propel business growth of these organisations.

“At UBA America, we deliver treasury, trade finance, and correspondent banking solutions to a broad range of customers, including Sovereign and central banks; corporates, financial institutions, foundations and multilateral and development organisations.

“Overtime, we have leveraged our knowledge, capacity, and unique position as part of the international banking group – UBA Plc – as we seek to provide exceptional value to our customers around the world,” Yomi-Ajayi said.

With its focus on being an enabler of international development organisations, she noted that UBA and UBA America has been working with corporate entities, financial institutions and development organisations on the continent, across the bank’s footprints, leveraging digital banking solutions to meet their needs.

“Our focus viz-a-viz our presence in the US is to support American institutions that are operating in Africa. We work with these institutions to achieve their Corporate Goals on the continent, through the provision of innovative Trade, payments, correspondent banking and treasury solutions,” Yomi-Aajayi said.

Yomi-Ajayi ,who has headed the bank’s United States operations for several years, was appointed alongside 10 other members into the United States Export-Import Bank (US EXIM) Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee. Among other activities, the committee is expected to advise the US EXIM board on the development and implementation of policies and programmes designed to promote its activities in sub-Saharan Africa.

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)