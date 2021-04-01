Firm plans 1,000 jobs, loans for dropouts in Rivers State

An investment company, Globetrot property, has promised to employ over 1,000 youths and provide loans for indigent undergraduates and dropouts in Rivers State to enable them to complete their education.

The company said its focus, for now, was mainly agriculture and real estate, saying its application portal called ‘Vestpay’ offers savings, loans, and investment options, pointing out that its offerings and services were not a scam.

Founder of Globetrot Property, Bill Kenneth, disclosed this during the official launch of an investment platform called ‘Vestpay’ in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Kenneth who highlighted the features of the app, said through the Vestpay platform, customers would have an easy interface with farmers and carry out financial transactions.

While noting that the company has one of the biggest farms in Rivers State, he said through its agriculture initiative, over 1,000 would be created for the teeming youths and students in tertiary institutions in Rivers and Lagos states, with access to obtain loans to offset their outstanding fees.

He said, “Our farm is one of the biggest in Rivers State. So, our target for employment in Rivers State alone is about a thousand per year. We are creating both direct and indirect jobs.

“We believe in impact-driven services in the sense that we do things that affect the life of the common man directly or indirectly. When we launched farm sponsor, the idea was to make it very easy for farmers to be able to get access to farm products and for farmers to reach their capacity to grow their birds and to be very profitable in their business.

“We have been doing that for the past three years now. So, Vestpay coming on board, we are also targeting the youths to help them save for the future. The loan aspect we are coming out with is different from what you see elsewhere. This one is impact-driven.

“We are actually targeting two higher institutions in Rivers State. We want to give loans to students to be able to finish their education because a lot of people drop out of school not because they cannot pass their exams, but greatly due to high tuition fees and one thing we want to tackle with our loans services is the issue of parents finding it difficult to send more than one kid to school.

“With Vestpay loan option, parents can take a loan and pay back over 12 months. We are actually more particular about education because there are a lot of educated youths that are unemployable. So we are not just concerned about employing people and leave them like that. We also engage them in training.”

Kenneth said the company had a lot of other products it would come up with, adding that it would take it one step at a time.

