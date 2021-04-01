LAPO Microfinance Bank Promotes Financial Empowerment

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited has said it is committed to promoting financial empowerment in the country.

In a statement titled ‘LAPO MfB promotes global money week in Nigeria’ on Tuesday, it said it joined other financial institutions and stakeholders around the world to promote the 2021 ‘Global Money Week’ themed “Take care of yourself, take care of your money.”

The Head, Communications and Branding, Oluremi Akande, said, “LAPO Microfinance Bank, for over 30 years is in the forefront of economic and social empowerment and financial literacy in Nigeria.

“The Global Money Week presents yet another opportunity to create awareness about money and empowerment. LAPO MfB has deployed resources in commemoration of the Week to achieve top of mind awareness and engagement in Nigeria.”

The bank said it created and deployed various activities aimed at promoting the GMW through the deployment financial literacy advert on its social media platforms, webinar, daily financial email nuggets, school visitation and branded theme look among other things.

LAPO MfB assured it was is committed to its over 30y years mandate of social economic empowerment of members of low-income households and owners of small and medium scale enterprises.

