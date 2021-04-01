Microfinance Bank expands accessibility

Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank, an international microfinance institution, has expanded its presence in Nigeria by launching a new Lagos office at Ikorodu.

A statement titled ‘Advans expands Nigeria’s market with new Lagos office, introduces products for MSMEs and individuals’ on Friday said the opening of the branch was part of efforts to increase quality and reliable financial products for small and medium enterprises and individuals in the country.

“The Advans Group has banking services trusted by over a million clients in nine African and Asian countries (Cambodia, Cameroon, Ghana, Congo, Ivory Coast, Myanmar, Tunisia, Pakistan, and Nigeria),” it stated.

In Nigeria, the bank started full operation in February 2013 and had built a strong client base and strong financial services experience, being able to answer to the financial needs of micro, small and medium scale businesses, it stated.

Speaking on the bank’s expansion drive at the event in Lagos, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Gaetan Debuchy, stated that, “It is always a great pleasure to launch a new branch.

“Ikorodu branch is our 16th branch in Nigeria, and the fourth in Lagos. As we continue our network expansion in 2021, we plan to open nine new branches.

“Our objectives are to be closer to businesses, serve more clients effectively, and have more positive impact on Nigerian businesses.”

Debuchy said customers had access to its solutions such as affordable individual and group loans for up to N75m, with flexible collateral requirements, savings and term deposits with very high interest rates, secure debit cards, a reliable mobile app, insurance, mobile tellers, cheques, and agency banking services (in collaboration with over 200,000 Opay/Paga partner-agents across Nigeria).

The Chairman, Advans Nigeria, Mr Grégoire Fedou; the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mr Jean-Luc Nzoubou, as well as other members of the bank’s management committee attended the branch’s opening event.

Nzoubou stated, ‘‘We have an ongoing savings promo called the Yakataa savings promo where anyone who opens a regular savings account between now and March 31, 2021 will earn a double interest of up to 12 per cent.

“There is also a VIP specialised service for high networth individuals across our major branches in Lagos, Kwara, Oyo and Ogun states.”

