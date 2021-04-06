European Union Undergraduate Financial Aid in UK – Apply Now

European Union undergraduate financial aid in the United Kingdom is currently on going,interested applicants should get details below and apply. Education is an investment that assists you in fulfilling your lifelong educational and career goals. Therefore, the Edinburgh Napier University is providing the European Union undergraduate financial aid for deserving candidates.

The program is open for EU students who are going to enrol in a full-time bachelor’s course at Edinburgh Napier University in the UK.

Edinburgh Napier University is a great place on the term of education and environment. It holds a high rate of jobs. Good relations with many employers and businesses have been built. It has three campuses that are full of new amenities and a friendly atmosphere.

Why study at Edinburgh Napier University? The students at this university will have all the necessary opportunities and facilities to properly complete their studies. It has the best faculty and instructors to mentor applicants.

Application Deadline: Open

Brief Description

University or Organization: Edinburgh Napier University

Department: N/A

Course Level: Undergraduate and postgraduate

Award: £3,000

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: EU students

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: EU countries

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree program in any offered by the university.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Self-funding your course

Be studying a full-time degree with us (students studying part-time are not eligible)

Holding an offer to study a bachelors course in September 2021

How to Apply

How to Apply: Candidates will automatically be considered for the opportunity after participating in an applicable course.

Supporting Documents: All applicants might be required to submit the following documents at the time of admission: Pre-qualification degree, copies of academic transcripts and award, certificates of English language proficiency, a statement and a copy of passport.

Admission Requirements: Entry requirements vary from course to course.

Language Requirement: For most of the courses, the university accepts IELTS and Duolingo.

Benefits

The scholars will grant to all the selected candidates with £3,000 for year one of the applicable courses.

