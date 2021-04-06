MBA Scholarships for International Students in Sweden – Apply Before Deadline

MBA Scholarships for International Students in Sweden currently available, interested applicants should gets details below and Apply.

With the collaboration of Educations.SE, Stockholm School of Economics, Dagen’s Industri are providing MBA Scholarships for the academic year 2021-2022.

The grant is open for students from all countries and covers the full tuition fee of SEK 495.000 and VAT for Stockholm School of Economic’s Executive MBA program.

Get financial assistance and complete your studies in Sweden.

Why should you apply for this programme? They inspire you with guides, articles and content adapted for everyone – regardless of age and previous experience. They are constantly updating themselves with new training opportunities because they want to be the lasting link between you and your development.

Application Deadline: June 18, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Educations.SE and Stockholm School of Economics, Dagens Industri

Department: NA

Course Level: Masters

Award: Full tuition fee of SEK 495.000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Sweden

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: MBA degree programme

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Applicants must be international students.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The application is made online, click the Apply here-button to be taken to the application form.

Supporting Documents: Applicants must have to submit academic transcripts of all the previous school attended and copy of passport.

Admission Requirements: To be eligible for the opportunity it is required that you have a degree equivalent to 180 credits and at least five years of relevant work experience.

Language Requirement: Applicants must have very good English skills.

Benefits

Winners will receive the full tuition fee of SEK 495.000 + VAT for the SSE MBA Executive programme.

