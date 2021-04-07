Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2021 ; Jeff Bezos Tops Others Follow

Checkiut the Forbes World’s Billionaires 2021 ; Jeff Bezos tops the list and others follow. Forbes’ annual world’s billionaires list includes a record-breaking 2,755 billionaires, with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos topping it for the fourth consecutive year, the media company said on Tuesday.

The ranks of the ultra-wealthy are expanding after a year in which the coronavirus pandemic upended world economies and threatened the livelihoods of people across the globe.

This year’s billionaires are worth a combined $13.1 trillion (roughly Rs. 9,70,22,800 crores), up from $8 trillion (roughly Rs. 5,92,50,560 crores) last year, Forbes said.

Elon Musk Gains $25 Billion in Just One Day to Set a New Milestone

“The very, very rich got very, very richer,” said Forbes‘ Chief Content Officer Randall Lane, in an interview with Reuters Video News.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk jumped into second spot on the list, up from 31st last year.

Bernard Arnault, chief executive of luxury goods firm LVMH, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg round out the top five of the world’s richest billionaires.

Investor and business tycoon Warren Buffett fell out of the top five for the first time in over two decades, as tech executives dominate the Forbes rankings.

This year’s list has 493 newcomers, including Whitney Wolfe Herd, chief executive of dating app Bumble, which went public this year.

Forbes used stock prices and exchange rates from March 5 to calculate net worths. (For the 2020 World’s Billionaires list, we measured wealth on March 18, 2020.) See here for the full list of the world’s billionaires and our methodology. For daily updated net worths of all 2,755 billionaires, see here.

#1 | Jeff Bezos

NET WORTH: $177 BILLION

SOURCE OF WEALTH: AMAZON

RESIDENCE: SEATTLE

#2 | Elon Musk

NET WORTH: $151 BILLION

SOURCE OF WEALTH: TESLA, SPACEX

RESIDENCE: AUSTIN, TEXAS

#3 | Bernard Arnault

NET WORTH: $150 BILLION

SOURCE OF WEALTH: LUXURY GOODS

RESIDENCE: PARIS

#4 | Bill Gates

NET WORTH: $124 BILLION

SOURCE OF WEALTH: MICROSOFT

RESIDENCE: MEDINA, WASHINGTON

#5 | Mark Zuckerberg

NET WORTH: $97 BILLION

SOURCE OF WEALTH: FACEBOOK

RESIDENCE: PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA

#6 | Warren Buffett

NET WORTH: $96 BILLION

SOURCE OF WEALTH: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY

RESIDENCE: OMAHA, NEBRASKA

#7 | Larry Ellison

NET WORTH: $93 BILLION

SOURCE OF WEALTH: SOFTWARE

RESIDENCE: LANAI, HAWAII

#8 | Larry Page

NET WORTH: $91.5 BILLION

SOURCE OF WEALTH: GOOGLE

RESIDENCE: PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA

#9 | Sergey Brin

NET WORTH: $89 BILLION

SOURCE OF WEALTH: GOOGLE

RESIDENCE: LOS ALTOS, CALIFORNIA

#10 | Mukesh Ambani

NET WORTH: $84.5 BILLION

SOURCE OF WEALTH: DIVERSIFIED

RESIDENCE: MUMBAI, INDIA. Source : Forbes/Reuters.

