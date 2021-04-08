Fully-Funded PhD Position at Hamburg University of Technology in Germany – Apply Now

The Hamburg University of Technology is inviting outstanding applicants for a Fully-Funded PhD position in Germany. The studentship is designed for the academic year 2021/2022.

This golden funding opportunity is available to new international students who want to undertake a PhD research degree program at TUHH.

Founded in 1978, Hamburg University of Technology is a competitive entrepreneurial university focusing on high-level performance and high-quality standards. TUHH’s extensive network of higher education partners make this and other schemes possible.

Why would you like to study at the Hamburg University of Technology? TUHH offers its students research, internships, study abroad, and other opportunities for educational enrichment. It has a strong international orientation and also focuses on its local environment.

Application Deadline: March 23, 2021

Brief Description

University: Hamburg University of Technology

Department: NA

Course Level: PhD

Awards: Fully-funded

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: NA

Nationality: Domestic candidates

The award can be taken in Germany

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Germany

Acceptable Course or Subjects: PhD Position will be awarded in any subject offered by the university

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Candidates must have an excellent master degree in computer science, computer engineering, applied mathematics or related studies

Strong interest in applying information and communication techniques

Skills in creative problem solving

How to Apply

How to Apply: In order to apply for this opportunity, applicants have to take admission in a PhD degree program at the Hamburg University of Technology. After that, students must apply through the online application form.

Supporting Documents: Must submit a full CV, covering letter, a research proposal (please see below for details) and details of two academic referees.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission at this university, applicants must have a master’s degree from a recognized university.

Language Requirement: Prior to commencing their studies, all applicants who completed their first degree at a non-German-language institution must provide proof of sufficient German language skills.

Benefits

The Hamburg University of Technology will provide a fully-funded opportunity for successful candidates.

