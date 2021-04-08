How To Get Upto N100,000 From TraderMoni Loan Programme – Apply Now

Are you a petty trader or artisan in Nigeria and looking for funds to boost your business? If yes then this article is for you, please read further to discover how to can get upto a N100,000 loan from the federal government of Nigeria TraderMoni to support your business.

TraderMoni is an interest free loan programme of the Federal Government of Nigeria, created specifically for petty traders and artisans across Nigeria. It is a part of the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) scheme of the Federal Government, being executed by the Bank of Industry. With TraderMoni, you can receive interest-free loans starting from N10,000 and growing all the way to N100,000 as you pay back.

You get N10,000 as the first loan. When you pay back the first loan, you immediately qualify for a second loan of N15,000. After payback of the second loan, you qualify for a N20,000 loan, and then N50,000, and then N100,000. With TraderMoni, the Federal Government wants to change your level by providing continuous loans for your petty business, making each loan bigger to enable you to grow.

Is N10,000 the minimum Amount I can Collect?

NO. The money grows as you pay back! You can get up to N100,000. Once you use the N10,000 well and pay back, you get N15,000, and then N20,000, and then N50,000, and then N100,000. Getting the next Tradermoni loan is automatic! As soon as you pay back any loan within 3 months, you dial a code on your phone and you the next higher loan immediately.

How many States in Nigeria will get the loan?

By the end of 2018, the Federal Government targets to disburse 2 million TraderMoni loans across all 36 states and the FCT. Each state will receive a minimum of 30,000 loans.The loan is only being administered by BOI, being a bank with the structures and processes to reach out applicants.

How long do I have to pay back the Loan

Do I Need a Bank Account To Access Tradermoni Loan?

Why is Government Providing TraderMoni

Federal Government understands the plight of the over 20 million Nigerians in petty business and in dire need of capital to grow their businesses. These Nigerians rarely have bank accounts, and are usually not “interesting” or “profitable” to traditional lenders. They cannot access loans to trade, and they therefore remain in a cycle of poverty. Federal Government is on a mission to break this poverty cycle. TraderMoni can ease your “business cash” problems and make your life better. Is TraderMoni a BOI loan? NO. TraderMoni is a loan from the Federal Government of Nigeria. The loan is only being administered by BOI, being a bank with the structures and processes to reach out applicants and deliver loans at large scale.

Who is Eligible for TraderMoni Loan

If you are a petty trader or artisan in Nigeria, and N10,000 can help your business today, then you are eligible for TraderMoni! For example, if you are a small kiosk owner, food stuff seller, bread seller, mai shai, wheel barrow pusher, mobile tailor, mobile cobbler, fruits seller, keke rider, etc, TraderMoni is here to help your business to get to the next level.

How To Apply For TraderMoni

To begin application below is the Requirements for Trader Moni

Applicants must be 18 years and above

Applicants must be a business owner or a trader

Applicants must be a Nigerian

Applicants must belong to a market cooperative union in your location

Applicants must have a valid BVN

Applicants must have a valid identification

Applicants must have a valid SIM/phone number that is register with the service providers.

If you meet requirement, then you can go ahead to start the application.

How to Apply for Trader Moni loan via the Tradermoni website below.

Apply Here

