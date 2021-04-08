Masters in Finance funding for International Students in UK – Apply Now

To recognise and reward a high performing applicant in the UK, Newcastle University is offering the Masters in Finance funding for the academic year 2021-2022.

The programme aims to support worldwide students who are going to take part in the master’s degree programme at the university.

Newcastle University is a UK public research university based in Newcastle upon Tyne, North East England. It is ranked in the top 200 of most world rankings, and in the top 25 of most UK rankings.

Application Deadline: 1 June 2021.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Newcastle University

Course Level: Masters

Award: £5,000

Number of Awards: One

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Masters in Finance.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

completed the application form including submitting an essay of no more than 1,500 words in response to the question listed. Submissions need to be in English.

hold an offer of admission for 2021 entry to the Finance MSc

hold a UK 1st Class Honours Degree or its international equivalent

have previously studied at a University with a strong academic reputation or ranking

hold an English language qualification of IELTS 6.5 or its equivalent with no subskill below 6.0, if your first language is not English

be assessed as an international student for fee-paying purposes

How to Apply

How to Apply: To grasp the opportunity, aspirants have to take admission into the master’s degree coursework at the university. Applicants should complete the online application form.

Supporting Documents: At the time of application, aspirants need to submit proof of their academic qualification, curriculum vitae, language ability proof, and a copy of the passport.

Admission Requirements: The requirements are different according to the country, so candidates need to check the requirements based on their country.

Language Requirement: Students are advised to take the TOEFL or IELTS test for demonstrating the English language ability, only if their first language is not English.

Benefits

Newcastle University will provide the award of £5,000, payable towards the cost of tuition fees.

