Curtin Merit-based international awards in UAE – Apply Now

Curtin Merit-based international awards 2021 in UAE – Apply Now. Applications are being accepted from the international students to become a part of the Merit-based international awards at Curtin University for the academic session 2021/2022.

This educational program provides financial support to students of all backgrounds who have a plan to start their higher education at Curtin University. Students from around the world are eligible to apply for the funding opportunity.

Curtin University Dubai is a creative and forward-thinking higher education institution in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It is a Curtin University branch campus that opened in 2017.

Why would you like to choose Curtin University Dubai? The university provides world-class higher education at a reasonable price. Because of its high-impact studies, deep business collaborations, and teaching, the university has gained a positive reputation.

Application Deadline: Open

Brief Description

University or Organization: Curtin University Dubai

Department: N/A

Course Level: Foundation, Undergraduate and Postgraduate course

Awards: Up to 100% tuition-fees

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Home and international students

The award can be taken in the UAE

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Eligible Course or Subjects: Foundation, Undergraduate and Postgraduate degree program in the following subjects:

Curtin Dubai Foundation Program

Foundation in Engineering & Hard Sciences

Foundation in Information Technology

Foundation in Business

Foundation in Arts & Media

Undergraduate Courses

Engineering

Business & Management

Arts & Creative Industries

IT & ComputingPostgraduate Courses

Master of Business Administration Global

Master of International Business

Eligibility Criteria: If you want to be chosen for this opportunity, then make sure you fulfill all these requirements:

Can be a domestic or international student

Must receive outstanding high school grades in science, it, engineering, or mathematics

Must have secured a place on an approved engineering program at Curtin Dubai.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Candidates who have been enrolled in an applicable course at the university will be eligible to send their application for this application.

Supporting Documents: Interested candidates might be required to submit the following documents: Pre-qualification degree, copies of academic transcripts, certificates of English language proficiency, a statement, and a copy of passport.

Admission Requirements: Candidates must have a high school diploma.

Language Requirement: English language requirement for the undergraduate program is IELTS overall band score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each band or equivalent.

Benefits

Curtin University Dubai will provide financial support to students of all backgrounds, allows smooth transition & a comfortable beginning of higher education.

