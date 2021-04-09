Curtin Merit-based international awards in UAE – Apply Now

Curtin Merit-based international awards 2021 in UAE – Apply Now. Applications are being accepted from the international students to become a part of the Merit-based international awards at Curtin University for the academic session 2021/2022.
This educational program provides financial support to students of all backgrounds who have a plan to start their higher education at Curtin University. Students from around the world are eligible to apply for the funding opportunity.
Curtin University Dubai is a creative and forward-thinking higher education institution in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It is a Curtin University branch campus that opened in 2017.
Why would you like to choose Curtin University Dubai? The university provides world-class higher education at a reasonable price. Because of its high-impact studies, deep business collaborations, and teaching, the university has gained a positive reputation.
Application Deadline: Open
Brief Description
University or Organization: Curtin University Dubai
Department: N/A
Course Level: Foundation, Undergraduate and Postgraduate course
Awards: Up to 100% tuition-fees
Number of Awards: N/A
Access Mode: Online
Nationality: Home and international students
The award can be taken in the UAE
Eligibility
Eligible Countries: All nationalities
Eligible Course or Subjects: Foundation, Undergraduate and Postgraduate degree program in the following subjects:
Curtin Dubai Foundation Program
Foundation in Engineering & Hard Sciences
Foundation in Information Technology
Foundation in Business
Foundation in Arts & Media
Undergraduate Courses
Engineering
Business & Management
Arts & Creative Industries
IT & ComputingPostgraduate Courses
Master of Business Administration Global
Master of International Business
Eligibility Criteria: If you want to be chosen for this opportunity, then make sure you fulfill all these requirements:
Can be a domestic or international student
Must receive outstanding high school grades in science, it, engineering, or mathematics
Must have secured a place on an approved engineering program at Curtin Dubai.
How to Apply
How to Apply: Candidates who have been enrolled in an applicable course at the university will be eligible to send their application for this application.
Supporting Documents: Interested candidates might be required to submit the following documents: Pre-qualification degree, copies of academic transcripts, certificates of English language proficiency, a statement, and a copy of passport.
Admission Requirements: Candidates must have a high school diploma.
Language Requirement: English language requirement for the undergraduate program is IELTS overall band score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each band or equivalent.
Benefits
Curtin University Dubai will provide financial support to students of all backgrounds, allows smooth transition & a comfortable beginning of higher education.
