Home Canada 2021 Entrance Scholarships at Cape Breton University, Canada – Apply Now

Home Canada 2021 Entrance Scholarships at Cape Breton University, Canada. Applications are invited for the Entrance Scholarships which will be awarded to high achieving students who are passionate about studying a degree program at Cape Breton University, Canada.

The university is dedicated to excellence in teaching and learning, CBU provides students with the advantage of outstanding experiential learning and undergraduate research opportunities in a supportive academic environment.

Application Deadline: Open

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: Up to $30,000

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must have to submit the academic transcripts of all the previous school attended and copy of passport.

Applicants must be proficient in English language

Applicants must have good academic records

How to Apply: Applicants must have to take admission in the undergraduate degree programme at the university.

