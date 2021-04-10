EU Scholarships at University of Calabria, Italy – Apply Now

The University of Calabria is giving you a chance to expand your career in the right direction through its EU Scholarships programme for the academic year 2021-2022.

The grant is available for foreign students in order to cover all expenses of study and livelihood. EU students are eligible to avail this application .

The University of Calabria is a state-run University and is a non-profit higher education institute. It offers a wide variety of courses for bachelor’s and master’s degrees. The University of Calabria is ranked first in the Italian University Ranking, CENSIS.

Why choose to study at the University of Calabria? The University of Calabria is the largest and the best-equipped University campus in Italy. It gives specific relevance to the development of international mobility of students as well as the staff. It is a dynamic university where learning experiences become extraordinary opportunities.

Application Deadline: May 14, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Calabria

Course Level: Master’s

Award: Tuition fee, Accommodation & Stipend

Number of Awards: 120

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Italy

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All countries.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Masters degree in English

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicant must hold minimum educational certifications to apply for any degree programmes.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The applicants should register themselves on the University portal. The applicants will then have to appear for a test and select a course of choice.

Supporting Documents: Submit the following:

The first page of the passport

Curriculum vitae

High School Diploma

Bachelor’s degree

University Transcript of Records

University Syllabus of all courses

Admission Requirements: The applicant must meet the requirements mentioned by the university.

Language Requirement: Applicants are required to provide English language proficiency results of IELTS and TOEFL. The applicants should have average test scores.

Benefits

The sponsorship will cover the university fee, approximately € 1.000,00, accommodation, access to the canteen, estimated value of € 6.000,00, and a stipend or pocket money of roughly € 1.700,00.

