Hub International Acquires Wessex Financial Inc. in Canada

By ojootaru on April 10, 2021

Hub International Ltd., a Chicago-based insurance broker, announced that it has acquired Wessex Financial Inc. in Canada.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Wessex Financial is an independent employee benefits, life and living benefits firm serving the family and business markets throughout Alberta. They specialize in association benefit planning, individual member services, critical awareness and financial literacy programs.

Wayne Wiebe, president of Wessex Financial, will join Hub International Canada West.

Source: Hub International

