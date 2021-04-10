Jack Howley Scholarship in USA – Apply Now

Jack Howley is taking the initiative to educate students through its Jack Howley programme for the academic year 2021-2022.
The programme aimed at helping one student move forth, complete their undergraduate studies, and build a successful career.
Jack Howley is a Naples Florida based financial expert. Jack has spent a lifetime helping both individuals and corporations meet their needs for insurance, retirement, planning, and wealth preservation. He is a speaker of note, having addressed audiences both domestic and international about his special approach to assisting clients, and protecting their hard-earned funds.
Application Deadline: December 15, 2021
Brief Description
University or Organization: Jack Howley
Department: NA
Course Level: Undergraduate
Award: $1,000
Number of Awards: One
Access Mode: Online
Nationality: USA Students
The award can be taken in the USA
Eligibility
Eligible Countries: USA
Eligible Course or Subjects: The sponsorship will be awarded in any subject offered by the university
Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:
Students who apply for the Jack Howleyscholarship must meet the following criteria:
Enrolled at an accredited US college or university.
Undergraduate – Freshman, Sophomore, or Junior.
How to Apply
How to Apply: Students must provide the following information via email, with their essay attached.
First and Last Name
Telephone Number
Mailing Address
Email Address
Expected year of Graduation.
University or College where currently enrolled
Most recent GPA
Biography of 200-250 words.
Supporting Documents: Submit an informative and engaging essay of 700-850 words addressing the following prompt “Share an especially difficult time in your life, and how you worked to overcame it”.
Admission Requirements: Students must have a previous degree certificate with excellent results.
Language Requirement: Applicants must have to be known with the English language.
Benefits
The deserving student who wins the Jack Howley support will see a reduction in their financial aid account of $1000.
