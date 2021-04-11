Update on the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant – SBA

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application portal remains temporarily suspended through the weekend of April 9 while we work to resolve technical issues. We can confirm we did not accept any applications or distribute any funding. When a reopening date is determined, we’ll provide updates in advance so that applicants have time to prepare.

So many live venues and related businesses have been impacted by this pandemic and we want to ensure relief is delivered as quickly and equitably as possible. We appreciate your patience.

For more information about the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, visit sba.gov/svogrant.

EIDL

SBA has raised the loan limit for COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans to up to 24 months of economic injury with a maximum loan amount of $500,000. Borrowers were sent an email about the new loan limit. Some borrowers are experiencing a technical issue when clicking on the email address to request a COVID-19 EIDL increase. When submitting the request, make sure to remove any additional characters that may appear in front of the email address so that your request can be delivered.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)