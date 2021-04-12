2021 Dean’s Award for International Students at Algoma University, Canada – Apply Now

Many students dream of studying in Canada, but they are unable to do it due to financial barriers. So for helping students, Algoma University is providing the Dean’s Award for the academic year 2021-2022.

The grant is valued at $1,000 for worldwide students entering their first year of study at Algoma University.

Algoma University is a public university and is recognized by the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Development. It is also ranked 74th By UniRank out of the selective 99 Universities across Canada.

Why choose Algoma University? Algoma University is a highly student-oriented institution that helps students pave the path to their dream careers. The faculty at Algoma University is ever so willing to impart and share their knowledge and experience with the students. Students enjoy personal attention and commit to their success and learning at Algoma University under the guidance of the faculties.

Application Deadline: November 30, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Algoma University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $1,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree in any subject area.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Applicant must have completed previous academic certification with a minimum country-equivalent grade average of B+.

Applicants must be studying on a full-time basis.

How to Apply

How to Apply: In order to apply for the grant, the applicant must apply to the bachelor’s Degree programme at Algoma University.

Supporting Documents: Applicants are required to provide original official transcripts of their previous academic engagements and mail them to admissions@algomau.ca

Admission Requirements: The applicants must fulfill all the entry requirements stated by the University.

Language Requirement: Applicants are required to submit test scores of TOEFL, IELTS, MELAB, CanTEST, CAEL, or Pearson Test of English (PTE) as proof of spoken and written English Proficiency.

Benefits

The university provides a grant of $1,000 to international students commencing their first year of undergraduate study at Algoma University.

Apply Now

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)