Florida Institute of Technology International Student Scholarships in USA – Apply Now

Scholarships help to lessen the impact of rising tuition costs. Therefore, the Florida Institute of Technology is now offering International Student Scholarships for undergraduate study.

The grant aims to support deserving international students with the value of £10,000 towards tuition fees for the academic year 2021/2022.

The Florida Institute of Technology is a research university that focuses on engineering and science. Associate, baccalaureate, master’s, education professional, and doctoral degrees are all available. Engineering and technology, aeronautics, psychology and liberal arts, and business are among the university’s four academic colleges.

Why would you like to study at the Florida Institute of Technology? This university is regarded as the best in the country. It is particularly well-known for its globally sought-after online programmes. It focuses on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Application Deadline: Open throughout the year

Brief Description

University or Organization: Florida Institute of Technology

Department: N/A

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $10,000

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: International students are welcome

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree in any field offered by the university.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

The scholarship holder must be an international student

Scholarship holders must apply for an undergraduate programme at the Florida Institute of Technology.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To be eligible to apply for this application, all you need is to take part in an undergraduate degree programme at FIT. There is no separate application process for this award.

Supporting Documents: All candidates will have to submit the following documents with their application: Pre-qualification degree, copies of academic transcripts, certificates of English language proficiency, a statement, and a copy of passport.

Admission Requirements: To get entry into an undergraduate programme at FIT, you should have a high school diploma.

Language Requirement: Students need to demonstrate that they have a good level of written and spoken English.

Benefits

The successful candidates who meet the criteria will benefit from this aid, which will cover up to $10,000 of the tuition fee for an accepted course.

Apply Now

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)