GTBank’s shareholders endorse N3 dividend

Shareholders of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc have endorsed the payment of a total dividend of N3 per share to shareholders for the financial year ended December 31, 2020.

The bank said this in a statement titled ‘GTBank shareholders endorse N3 total dividend for 2020, applaud Agbaje’s leadership’ on Sunday.

It stated that the endorsement was made on Friday, at the bank’s annual general meeting in Lagos.

The bank had proposed a final dividend of N2.70 per unit of ordinary share held by shareholders in addition to the interim dividend of 30k interim dividend earlier paid in June 2020, it stated.

GTBank disclosed it recorded increase in all performance indicators despite the challenging operating environment that prevailed in 2020.

Speaking at the meeting, a shareholder, Mr Tunji Bamidele, commended the bank’s board and management for sustaining profit and dividend payment in spite of the harsh and challenging economy experienced in the year 2020 as a result of the pandemic that challenged the world.

Applauding the managing director’s leadership, Bamidele noted that his steering of the bank in the past 10 years had been a blessing to shareholders and the bank’s well-meaning stakeholders.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Segun Agbaje, noted that 2020 was the most challenging year that the world had faced in decades and that in such unprecedented times, the bank had been at the forefront of safeguarding lives and livelihood across the communities where it operates. – Punch

