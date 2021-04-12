International Bearcats Everywhere Scholarships at University of Cincinnati, USA 2021 – Apply Now

The University of Cincinnati is offering a scholarship opportunity which will cover tuition-fees to the successful candidates for the academic year 2021/2022.

University of Cincinnati – USA is opening this award for high-achieving international students and has the purpose of supporting those who have a dream of pursuing their undergraduate or master’s studies.

Application Deadline: July 1, 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate and Graduate degree course

Value of Awards: Tuition-fees

Number of Awards: Not known

Eligibility:

Applicants need to check their entry requirements asked by the university.

Applicants have to show English language ability by taking the TOEFL or IELTS test.

Applicants must be International students

How to Apply:

Students should apply soon after registering for summer classes. All interested participants can follow these steps in the following manner:

Log into your Catalyst account

Select the tile “funding search.”

Complete and submit an application

Visit The Official Website For More Information

