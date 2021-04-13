International Economics Scholarships at Kingston University London, UK 2021 – Apply Now

Kingston University London, UK will provide a scholarship of $1,500 to international students who are interested in pursuing Master’s in Financial Economics, Development and International Economics, and International Politics and Economics at the institution.

Application Deadline: Open

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Master’s

Value of Award: $1,500

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligible Field of Studies: Masters in Financial Economics, Development and International Economics, and International Politics and Economics.

Eligibility:

Applicant must have successfully completed a certified program of study in the area relating to the content of the degree.

Applicants must meet our English language requirement, which is Academic IELTS of 6.5 overall with no element below 5.5.

How to Apply: Applicants should directly apply to Kingston University’s online portal for the desired degree and follow the required procedure for the same.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

