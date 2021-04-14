PurplePay launches mobile app solution

PurplePay, a digital payment solution provider, has launched its mobile pay solution application for global use with Nigeria as the pioneer leading country.

This digital payment platform would offer and shape consumers’ experiencing seamless transactions with the aim to change the way businesses, religious centres and NGOs send and receive funds, it stated.

A statement on Tuesday described it as a pocket-friendly, convenient and safest way to send and receive money, pay bills and top-up airtime with ease anytime and from anywhere.

Speaking at the launching of the solution, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, PurplePay, Atuche Patrick, said that the Nigerian market now had something to look forward to as the application applied to everyone.

The move, he said, was to aid the Central Bank of Nigeria’s cashless police adoption, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, it had made it imminent to help prevent transmission of the virus.

He explained that with PurplePay’s cross-border payments and multicurrency wallet (local and dollars), it would help the users connect with their loved ones, and bring them closer to each other.

At verified PurplePay vendor outlets, he said, its users could pay for goods and services from their PurplePay app by scanning vendor QR codes at checkout points and pay with single click.

Speaking on the features, Patrick explained that the digital platform provided virtual accounts for its Nigerian users to send and receive money from any bank in Nigeria with their PurplePay account numbers.

He noted that the digital platform would serve people from different social strata on the society, irrespective the nature of their businesses once cash transfers are involved.

The statement said, “Purplepay users get to enjoy physical dollar cards delivered to them that can be used for withdrawals, online payments, online subscriptions and so much more.

“PurplePay which is available on Android and iOS app stores has a QR code scanner that allows merchants to receive payments as well as a bulk payment feature allows users to make huge payments at once.”

punch

