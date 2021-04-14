Stanbic IBTC empowers youths to become business leaders

The Chief Executive, Stanbic Ibtc Holdings Plc, Dr Demola Sogunle, has said the organisation is committed to empowering youths to become successful entrepreneurs.

He spoke during the 2021 edition of the Youth Leadership Series organised by the Stanbic with the theme ‘Winning’.

Sogunle said, “In 2018, the YLS was birthed as an avenue to engage and empower young Nigerians to become future business leaders.

“Four years on, we are still committed to the vision with every subsequent edition surpassing the achievements of the previous,” he said.

According to statistics, he said, youths made up over 50 per cent of Nigeria’s population, a reason to accord priority to harness their potential and accelerate the country’s economic growth.

The Nigerian youth required support, guidance and empowerment to propel them to the pinnacle of their various fields, he said.

According to him, the innovative projects and tech disruptions championed by the youth in virtually every sector were proof of their ingenuity, skill, brilliance and resourcefulness.

While saying that Stanbic IBTC was committed to breaking boundaries, he said this informed its tagline called ‘It Can Be’, which was hinged upon the premise that everything was possible as long as it was dedicated and put in requisite effort to make it work.

He said, “Our corporate social investment initiatives at Stanbic IBTC are hinged on three pillars: health, economic empowerment and education.

“The Youth Leadership Series rests on our economic empowerment and education pillars.

“Other youth interventionist initiatives worthy of mention are our university scholarship scheme and Together4ALimb, our flagship CSI initiative.

“Eighty-eight students who gained admission into several tertiary institutions across the country benefitted from the university scholarship scheme.”

He said the theme of the event was designed to etch a winning mentality in the attendees’ and empower them to become future business leaders.

