University of Leeds MBA Americas Excellence Scholarships in UK – Apply Now

University of Leeds MBA Americas Excellence Scholarships in UK

Awards provide students with an opportunity to be educated. So for helping students, the University of Leeds is currently providing the MBA Americas Excellence Scholarships.

This is a half-fee scholarship available to encourage students from the Americas to apply for the full-time MBA degree at the university.

Founded in 1874, Leeds University is one of the UK’s main higher education institutions. It aspires to academic excellence while upholding our ideals of dignity, equality, and inclusion, as well as culture and professionalism.

Why study at the University of Leeds? Candidates can take advantage of a variety of opportunities when attending this university, and they can have a real effect on the world in cultural, economic, and social ways. It provides students with the necessary skills and information to help them prepare for their future careers.

Application Deadline: Open

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Leeds

Department: NA

Course Level: Postgraduate degree

Awards: Half-fee

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: Not Known

Nationality: International students

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: American students

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Postgraduate degree program in any subject offered by the university

Admissible Criteria: To be considered, candidates must demonstrate:

Outstanding academic achievement

Career progression

Their potential to contribute to the full-time MBA programme

Understanding of the economic and business challenges facing their home country.

How to Apply

How to Apply: In order to be receiving this educational bursary, seekers are needed to register their interest in this studentship. Candidates who are eligible for this application , they will be automatically considered based on their application and performance at the interview.

Admission Requirements: For being enlisted in the master’s program, claimants must hold a First Degree at an undergraduate level equivalent to at least a UK first-class honours degree.

Supporting Documents: Any required supporting documentation, including references must also be received by the closing date in order for the application to be considered.

Language Requirements: Applicants whose first language is not English must meet the University’s English Language requirements.

Benefits

The successful scholar will receive half-fee as a contribution to their academic fee.



