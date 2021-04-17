Global Excellence Scholarship at the University of Western Australia – Apply Now

Currently available is the Global Excellence Scholarship at the University of Western Australia, interested applicants should get details below on how to apply.

Bachelors/Masters/Graduate Diploma/PhD Degree

Deadline: 23 July 2021 (Annual)

Study in: Australia

Course starts Semester 2, 2021

Brief description:

The University of Western Australia is offering the Global Excellence Scholarships to high-achieving undergraduate and postgraduate students from selected countries across the globe, who wish to pursue an undergraduate or postgraduate qualification at the University.

Host Institution(s):

University of Western Australia

Level/Field(s) of study:

Eligible Bachelors Degree, Direct Pathway Programs, Graduate Diploma, Masters degree by coursework or PhD, except for the following:

• Assured Pathway to Medicine

• Assured Pathway to Pharmacy

• Assured Pathway to Dental Medicine

• Doctor of Philosophy and Master of Clinical Neuropsychology (01890)

• Graduate Certificate in Fieldwork Practice (12270)

• Juris Doctor (20820)

• Master of Pharmacy (51500)

• Graduate Diploma in Clinical Psychology (53370)

• Doctor of Philosophy and Master of Clinical Psychology (54570)

• Doctor of Philosophy and Master of Industrial and Organisational Psychology (54580)

• Graduate Certificate in Autism Diagnosis (70230)

• Graduate Certificate in the Diagnosis and Assessment of Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) (73260)

• Master of Clinical Exercise Physiology (73520)

• Master of Clinical Audiology (90540)

• Doctor of Podiatric Surgery (90830)

• Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (90870)

• Doctor of Clinical Dentistry (90840)

• Doctor of Medicine (90850)

• Doctor of Dental Medicine (90860)

• Doctor of Optometry (91590)

• UWA Micro-credentials

• Bachelor of Science and Master of Biological Science (CM010)

• Bachelor of Science and Master of Geoscience (CM009)

• Bachelor of Science and Master of Environmental Science (CM008)

• Bachelor of Science and Master of Biotechnology (CM007)

• Bachelor of Science and Master of Biological Science (CM005)

• Bachelor of Science and Master of Biomedical Science (CM004)

• Combined Bachelors-Masters Double Award Package in Economics (CM002)

Number of Scholarships:

Not specified

Target group:

Chinese Citizen, Canadian, Myanmar Citizen, Singaporean Citizen, Malaysian citizen, Indonesian Citizen, Vietnamese Citizen, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Cambodia, Thailand, Brunei Darussalam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Argentina, Bolivia, Plurinational State of, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Mauritius, South Africa, Phillipines, United States of America, United Kingdom, South Korea, Mongolia, Macau, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zambia, France, Belgium, Hungary, Italy, Monaco, Finland, Montenegro, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Russian Federation, Switzerland, Slovenia.

Scholarship value/inclusions:

The scholarship award, in the form of an annual tuition fee discount, is up to AUD 36,000-48,000 over 3-4 years for Bachelors degree students and up to AUD 24,000 over 2 years for postgraduates.

The value of the Scholarship is determined by the applicant’s equivalent Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) or UWA weighted average mark (WAM). See the official website (link found below) for details.

Eligibility:

Scholarship applicants must be one of the countries on the list (see above). They must have received an offer for an undergraduate or postgraduate course at the University and have achieved an equivalent of ATAR of 88.00 – 98.00+; or WAM of 70.00 – 85.00+.

Application instructions:

Eligible applicants to the University will be automatically considered for the scholarship and do not need to submit a separate application. The scholarship is automatically awarded to those who are eligible based on ATAR/WAM requirements. For postgraduates studies starting Semester 2, 2021, the general deadline for admissions is 23 July 2021 while some postgraduate courses run on different timelines. For undergraduate studies, applications are open two years prior to your start date.

It is important to read the full terms and conditions for students commencing in 2022 visit the official website (link found below) for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship.

Apply Now at theOfficial Scholarship Website: https://www.uwa.edu.au/study/GLOBAL-EXCELLENCE-SCHOLARSHIP

