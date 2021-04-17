School of History and Heritage MA Bursaries for International Students in UK – Apply Now

The University of Lincoln is delighted to announce the School of History and Heritage MA Bursary for the academic year 2021-2022. The application process is now open.

The bursaries are available to students who wish to pursue master’s degree programmes offered by the School of History, Medieval Studies, and Conservation of Cultural Heritage. Both international and national students can apply to avail this bursary.

The University of Lincoln is a public research university in England. It is a globally ranked university that aims to develop local, national, and international communities by creating purposeful knowledge and research and produce creative graduates.

Why study at the University of Lincoln? The University of Lincoln is listed as one of the top 150 universities in the world. Lincoln enables a high-quality student experience. It has established an international reputation for the quality of its teaching and research. It holds innovative partnerships with a range of organizations, providing students with enhanced opportunities for work experience, networking, and access to the latest industry trends. At Lincoln, they prepare students to face a corporate world where employers are increasingly looking for individuals who can make a difference in today’s global workplace.

Application Deadline: 7th May 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Lincoln

Department: The School of History and Heritage

Course Level: Master’s

Award: Up to £6320

Number of Awards: Up to 3

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: UK and international

The award can be taken in the United Kingdom

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: MA History, MA Medieval Studies, or MA Conservation of Cultural Heritage

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

These bursaries are available to students who wish to undertake one of the MA degree programmes offered by the School

How to Apply

How to Apply: In order to apply for the award, students have to take admission to the university. Applicants must follow the provided application form to avail themselves the program.

Supporting Documents: The applicants must submit all documents asked at the time of application.

Admission Requirements: The applicants must check entry requirements based on their origin.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to provide English language proficiency tests preferred and accepted by the university.

Benefits

The bursaries provided by the university will cover tuition fees amounting to £6320 for the chosen course for upto two years of study.

