MBA Enterprise Awards for UK and International Students at Aston University – Apply Now

Currently on going is MBA Enterprise Awards for United Kingdom and International Students at Aston University, interested applicants should get details below and apply now.

If you are looking to launch your own business but don’t know where to start, this is your chance. Aston University is giving ambitious students a platform by offering the MBA Enterprise Awards for the academic year 2021-2022.

The grant is designed to guide undergraduates who wish to start their own business by giving them financial support and a chance to list themselves as Aston’s most successful entrepreneurial MBA alumni.

Aston University is a public research university and is UK’s leading university for business and technical professions. Its mission is to present original research, inspired teaching, and deliver local and global impact.

Why choose to study at Aston University? Aston is known for its world-class teaching and research boxed in a safe yet vibrant and multicultural environment. At Aston, students are offered reliable placement options. The students are given the full support of the placement teams. It focuses on the employability of its students and is ranked in the top 150 in the world for graduate employment in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2017.

Application Deadline: 17th May 2021

University or Organization: Aston University

Course Level: Master’s

Award: 30% tuition fee

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: the United Kingdom and International

The award can be taken in the United Kingdom

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: MBA degree programme.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicant must hold a bachelor’s degree or equivalent.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applicants have to take admission to the master’s degree programme at the university. The applicants are required to log in to the official online portal of the university.

After successfully logging in, the applicants will be given access to the application form for the opportunity .

Supporting Documents: The applicants must submit the following documents:

Copies of university transcripts of each year of study

Two references

A personal statement

Admission Requirements: The applicants should meet the entry requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to secure an IELTS score of 6.5 overall including reading, writing, listening and speaking.

Benefits

The university will provide fee waivers worth 30% off of the total amount of tuition fee due to the selected candidates.

