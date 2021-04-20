2021 Surgery Online Global Scholarships at University of Edinburgh UK – Apply Now

Currently on going is the 2021 Surgery Online Global Scholarships at University of Edinburgh United Kingdom, interested should get details and apply below.

The University of Edinburgh will offer a number of scholarships for online learning programmes to interested individuals who are seeking to pursue a degree program at the Institution.Each scholarship will cover full tuition fees, subject to satisfactory progress, with consideration being given to a contribution towards the cost of internet access, printing, and project costs.

Application Deadline: 1st June 2021.

Eligible Countries: Countries in Africa, South Asia, Caribbean Islands, Pacific Islands, Central and South America.

Type: Masters

Number of Awards: Not specified

Value of Award: Each scholarship will cover full tuition fees with consideration being given to a contribution towards cost of internet access.

Duration of Programme: 2 years

Eligibility:

The scholarships will be awarded to applicants who are accepted for admission on to the MSc Surgical Sciences (Online Learning) and ChM (Online Learning) General Surgery, Urology, Trauma & Orthopaedics, Vascular & Endovascular.Applicants must be residents in Africa, South Asia, Caribbean Islands, Pacific Islands or Central and South America.

How to Apply:

Complete a EUCLID application – instructions on full application process can be found here: Edinburgh Surgery Online Courses Await feedback on applicationIf eligible to join the course, you will be given a conditional offer, which you must accept.Complete the online application form for an Edinburgh Surgery Online Global Scholarship

To Apply Visit The Official Website For More Information

