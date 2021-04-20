Ecobank Encourages Nigerians In the Diaspora to own houses

Ecobank said it has launched investment packages and opportunities to encourage Nigerians in the diaspora to own houses in the country and also participate actively in money and capital markets.

In a statement on Friday, the Head, Consumer Banking, Olukorede Demola-Adeniyi, said the bank was offering mortgage loans to Nigerians living abroad to finance property ownership in the country.

While saying that the terms and conditions were flexible and easily accessible, she encouraged them to open domiciliary accounts with the bank to access the various opportunities.

The packages could also be accessed via naira accounts, she said.

Demola-Adeniyi said, “We offer loans for outright purchase of completed properties and refinancing of existing homes.

“Our financing solutions also provide access to a range of respected property vendors that they can choose from to achieve their desired accommodation.

“We allow up to 10-year tenor at highly competitive interest rates. However, the borrower must be a legal resident of the country they are applying from.

