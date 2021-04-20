UC GBCA Scholarships for International Students in Australia – Apply Now

The University of Canberra is presenting a wonderful opportunity for students in the form of UC/GBCA Scholarships for the academic year 2021-2022.

The grant is designed for new commencing international students applying for any course in Australia.

The University of Canberra is a public university located in Canberra, Australia. It offers 28 wide areas of study like Health, Art and Design, Business, Government & Law, Education, and Science and Technology are offered by the University of Canberra. There are certifications, diplomas and degrees at the undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate level available at the University of Canberra.

Why study at the University of Canberra? It has been recognised as the fastest rising university in Australia and is among the Top 20 Young Universities by the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings (2020). It is also ranked No. 1 in the ACT for full-time employment and starting salary for undergraduate and graduates.

Application Deadline: 1st June 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Canberra

Department: NA

Course Level: Bachelor’s and Master’s, and PhD

Award: 15% of the tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Australia

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Any degree course.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicant must be an international student applying to the University of Canberra for the first time.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applicants are required to enrol themselves with the University of Canberra by completing the online application form.

Supporting Documents: The applicants should provide certified evidence of academic transcripts as required by the university.

Admission Requirements: The applicants must fulfil all requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: The applicants must provide English language proficiency proof as per the requirements of the university.

Benefits

The University of Canberra will provide 15% off of the total tuition fee of the course of choice for the academic year 2021-2022.

