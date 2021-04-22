International PhD fellowship in Human-Computer Interaction and Social Robotics, Denmark – Apply Now

Get financial assistance to start your educational journey in Denmark! The University of Copenhagen is offering an International PhD fellowship for the academic year 2021/2022.

This fellowship aims to assist talented students who want to undertake a PhD degree in Human-Computer Interaction and Social Robotics at the university.

The University of Copenhagen is Denmark’s oldest university and research centre. It offers impressive resources such as registration, lodging, student counselling, social activities, and more, in addition to the widest selection of beneficial courses.

What study at the University of Copenhagen? Students at this university will be able to learn in various ways, including on-campus taught programmes and part-time online study. Its mission is to provide research-based education at the highest level possible.

Application Deadline: April 15, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Copenhagen

Department: Department of Computer Science

Course Level: PhD

Awards: DKK 31,996 including annual supplement

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: Not Known

Nationality: Domestic and International students

The award can be taken in Denmark

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Acceptable Course or Subjects: PhD degree programme in Computer Science.

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible for the opportunity programme, applicants must hold an MSc degree in computer science or other relevant degrees with good results and good English skills.

How to Apply

How to Apply: In order to apply for the fellowship, all interested candidates are required to take admission in a PhD degree at the University of Copenhagen. After getting enrolled, applicants must complete and submit the online application form.

Supporting Documents: Candidates must submit all required documents in the following manner:

Cover Letter stating your motivation and background for applying for the specific PhD project

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Diploma (bachelor’s and, if applicable, masters)

Assessment of master thesis (if applicable)

Transcripts of grades (bachelor’s and if applicable, master’s), documenting an outstanding academic record. The grades should be understandable in English, and the candidate must include information about the grading scale.

Acceptance Letter for the relevant MSc Programme at SCIENCE, if any

1-3 reference letters (if any)

If applicable, PDFs of up to three scientific publications that you have co-authored.

Admission Requirements: Applicants will be selected on the basis of previous publications (if any) and relevant work experience.

Language Requirement: If English is not your first language, you should provide evidence of English language ability: IELTS, TOEFL, or other acceptable proof.

Benefits

The University of Copenhagen will offer a salary as a PhD scholar: 24 months at a rate of DKK 31,996 (including pension contributions and supplement), corresponding to DKK 767,918 (approx. €102,380).

