Master’s international awards in Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science, Italy – Apply Noow

With the aim of enabling students to pursue higher education in Italy, the University of Calabria is currently granting the Master’s Degree Scholarships for the academic year 2021-2022.

International students who want to undertake a master’s programme in Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science at the University of Calabria and hold a bachelor’s degree in the relevant subject, are eligible.

The University of Calabria, a state-run university and a non-profit higher education institute. It has about 35,000 students, 800 teachings and research staff and about 700 administrative staff. It is ranked first in the Italian University Ranking, CENSIS.

Why choose to study at the University of Calabria? The University of Calabria is the largest and the best equipped University campus in Italy. It also provides on-campus accommodation to its student to save them time and give them ultimate convenience. It allows specific relevance to the development of international mobility of students as well as the staff. It is a dynamic university where learning experiences become extraordinary opportunities.

Application Deadline: 14th May 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Calabria

Course Level: Master’s

Award: Educational fund

Number of Awards: 12

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Italy

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Master’s degree course and subject in Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Computer Security

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The students must possess a Bachelor Degree in Computer Science or Computer Science Engineering.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The students should register themselves on the University portal. After that, applicants will have to appear for a test and select a course of choice.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to submit the following documents:

The first page of the passport

Curriculum vitae

High School Diploma

Bachelor’s degree

University Transcript of Records

Admission Requirements: The students must meet the requirements of the university to be admitted.

Language Requirement: The students are required to have knowledge of the English language – B2. Average scores in TOEFL and IELTS are a plus.

Benefits

The University of Calabria will provide the educational fund to 12 selected students who have applied for a Master’s in Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science.

