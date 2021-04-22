MSc Leading Major merit awards in the UK – Apply Now

Highly passionate students have a great way to manage their finances by applying for the MSc Leading Major merit awards offered by the University of Edinburgh.

There are three scholarships available for the outstanding UK and EU students to pursue a master’s degree in Leading Major Programmes for entry in 2021-2022.

The endowment of the University of Edinburgh is the third highest in the United Kingdom. In the city of Edinburgh, it has five primary campuses. According to the 2020 QS World University Rankings, it is ranked 20th in the world and 7th in Europe by the Times Higher Education Ranking.

Why study at the University of Edinburgh? Candidates will gain the skills and knowledge they need to prepare for their future careers and make a smooth transition from student to professional. Students will be able to learn in a variety of ways, including on-campus taught programmes and online part-time study.

Application Deadline: June 28, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Edinburgh

Department: NA

Course Level: Postgraduate degree

Awards: £5,000

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: Three

Nationality: UK and EU students

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Aspirants from UK and EU

Acceptable Course or Subjects: MSc in Leading Major programme

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible for this studentship, the applicant must have accepted for admission to one of the following programs of study, within the School of Philosophy, Psychology & Language Sciences at the University of Edinburgh.

How to Apply

How to Apply: In order to gain this education award, the online application form is located in EUCLID and can be accessed via MyEd our web-based information portal at https://www.myed.ed.ac.uk

Supporting Documents: Claimants need to have copies of transcripts, statement of purpose, letter of motivation, letter of recommendation, CV (Curriculum Vitae) and standardized test scores.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, seekers are needed to meet the general entry requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: You will be asked to demonstrate a level of English language competency, regardless of your nationality or country of residence.

Benefits

Each award is worth £5,000 and is tenable for two academic years (£2,500 per academic year). The sponsorship will be deducted from tuition fees.

