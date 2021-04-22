PhD Positionsfor International Students at Comillas Pontifical University Madrid, Spain – Apply Now

Awards provide students with an opportunity to be educated. So for helping students, Comillas Pontifical University Madrid is providing PhD Scholarships.

The motive of the bursary is to encourage students who want to take part in the PhD degree programme at the university.

Comillas Pontifical University is a private Catholic higher education institution run by the Spanish Province of the Society of Jesus in Madrid Spain. It offers various degree programmes.

Why study at Comillas Pontifical University Madrid? The university is committed to the person, educational innovation and ethical and social commitment, and is motivated by the desire to contribute to scientific innovation and to critical thinking and a desire to transform the world.

Application Deadline: April 30, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: Comillas Pontifical University Madrid

Department: NA

Course Level: PhD

Award: Educational fund

Number of Awards: Two

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Spain

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Doctoral Program in Business and Regional Competitiveness, Innovation and Sustainability

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Hold an official Spanish Undergraduate or Master’s degree, or equivalent, providing that at least 300 ECTS credits have been successfully completed in both programmes.

Hold a degree from a foreign education authority. Foreign degrees need to be validated prior to application. This implies that the candidate will have to provide evidence showing that the level of the foreign title is equivalent to an official Spanish Master’s degree and that, in the issuing country, it grants access to doctorate studies.

Hold an official university degree that has been classified as being equivalent to Level 3 of the QF-EHEA.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applicants have to take admission to the PhD degree coursework at the university.

Supporting Documents: Students have to submit the academic transcripts of all the previous school attended and a copy of their passport.

Admission Requirements: Applicants must hold an official, Spanish university degree, or one from the European Higher Education Area, and have passed a minimum of 300 ECTS credits including all official university studies, of which at least 60 must have been at a Master’s level.

Language Requirement: A minimum level of B2 (CEFR) in English is highly recommended.

Benefits

The successful applicants will have the chance to join a recognised research group, to be eligible for research stays at associate universities that are part of the program, and to participate in teaching and research training activities provided by the University. All this will allow the candidates to develop skills related to research and management of R+D+I, and to gain experience in research and teaching.

