Heritage Bank promotes creative industry

Heritage Bank Plc has expressed its commitment to the growth and development of the creative and entertainment sectors.

A statement titled ‘Heritage Bank promotes creative industry with support for “Rita Dominic Acting Challenge’ said this on Wednesday.

It stated that Heritage Bank in collaboration with a foremost Nigerian actress and Co-Founder of the Audrey Silva Company, Rita Dominic, launched an acting challenge for aspiring actors to recreate a scene in a new film ‘La Femme Anjola’, produced by the later.

The statement said some of the winners that carted away cash prizes were Jasmine Howson-Wright who received N1m; Chioma Okafor, 1st runner-up got N300,000; while the 2nd runner-up grabbed N100,000 consolation prize for recreating a scene from La FammeAnjola in the acting challenge.

Speaking at the presentation of the cheques to the winners, the Divisional Head, Corporate Communications of the bank, Fela Ibidapo, explained that as the institution’s name implied, Heritage Bank had continued to make efforts in supporting creativity, ideologies and talents like these, where arts were used as a tool to promote cultural awareness and to help younger Nigerians form a strong sense of national identity.

The statement said Dominic thanked Heritage Bank Plc for believing in her dreams and for helping and recognising the need to support young talents in Nigeria.

According to her, the acting challenge was an opportunity to help young aspiring actors to find their feet in the industry because of how difficult it could be in the industry.