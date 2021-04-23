Union Bank plc boosts commerce

As part of efforts to boost trade and commerce in Nigeria, Union Bank said it had unveiled UnionPro, a proposition designed to provide tailored financial services and solutions to supermarkets and large retail chain stores.

It said this in a statement on Friday titled ‘Union Bank unveils Unionpro to boost local trade and commerce’.

With UnionPro, it stated, large retailers could now access a single platform offering a wide bouquet of solutions to enrich their businesses and optimise their offerings.

Union Bank said these solutions included agency banking, point-of-sale terminals; in-store ATM deployments; web payment gateways and access to Union360 – a secure web- based solution that offered an end-to-end single point for payments and collections.

The retailers could also benefit from business loans such as overdrafts, short-term finance, distributor finance and invoice discounting finance, it stated.

Through this offering, Union Bank said it would strengthen its support for the Nigerian retail sector which continued to show promise despite harsh economic conditions.

The Divisional Executive, Commercial Banking, Gloria Omereonye outlined the benefits of the UnionPro proposition while reiterating the bank’s strategic approach to developing innovative services that support its customers.

She said, “We are proud to support local businesses through tailored products and services that ease the challenges of doing business in Nigeria.

“With UnionPro, we are making a commitment to work closely with large retailers, providing the necessary support they require to grow and expand their businesses.”

She also highlighted the key role of large retail stores and supermarkets in boosting the economy.