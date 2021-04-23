Wema Bank plc woos customers for digital channels

Wema Bank Plc has said its customers remain its top priority in terms of service delivery and customer satisfaction.

A statement on by the Head, Brands and Communications of the bank, Mrs Funmi Falola, titled ‘Our customers are our priority -Wema Bank’, said this was necessary as top brands in various industries in Nigeria were making attempts to offer customer satisfaction with their products and services.

The bank said it had been consistent with offering customer satisfaction within and outside of the conventional banking needs.

It stated that its alternative channels including the USSD codes and the ALAT digital banking platform were consistently available for customers to make all their payments and subscriptions with ease.

The channels, it added, were helpful to customers during the COVID-19-induced lockdown as customers had no need to visit the banking halls thereby compromising their health.

It stated, “As the heat of the coronavirus burned intensely last year, and with the implementation of the strict lockdown measures that hindered a lot of Nigerians and by extension some of the bank’s customers from carrying out their regular business activities, Wema Bank rose to the occasion.”

It said it did this by identifying the economic challenge this would inadvertently pose and offering a solution through COVID-19 palliative distributions within its host communities.

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr Ademola Adebise, who spoke on its palliatives distribution said, “Wema bank is taking responsibility to support the governments of the affected states in the belief that this is a collective fight. We also encourage Nigerians to do their respective bids to win the war against COVID-19.”

It said states that were most affected by the lockdown measures were identified by the bank and communities in such states needing relief funds were particularly attended to.

punch