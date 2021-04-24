Abisch-Frenkel Doctoral Scholarships at Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel – Apply Now

To train the next generation of scientific leaders, the Hebrew University’s Faculty of Medicine is offering the Abisch-Frenkel Doctoral Scholarships for the academic year 2021-2022.

The programme aims to attract outstanding candidates to join the international community of researchers willing to be at the forefront of biomedical research in Israel.

Why study at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem? Hebrew University is one of the world’s top 100 universities and is recognized as a prestigious destination for higher learning. It has an intellectually stimulating environment, a diverse group of students who have traveled from all over the world, and a unique chance to live and learn in Jerusalem, offering a life-changing experience. It stresses excellent and delivers even better results.

Application Deadline: 30th April 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Department: NA

Course Level: PhD

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Israel

The award can be taken in Israel

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Israel

Eligible Course or Subjects: All PhD courses and subjects are eligible under this application .

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The students must hold a bachelor’s degree in life sciences, medicine, or related fields such as chemistry, computer science, engineering, or physics from recognized academic institutions.

The students must be enrolled in any master’s degree programme at the university.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The students are required to enroll themselves in a PhD program through the online portal of the university. Upon enrolment and acceptance by the university, the students will automatically be in the running to avail the program.

Supporting Documents: The students must submit the following documents:

Curriculum Vitae

Statement of Purpose

Official Transcripts

Photocopy of Passport Identification Page

Passport Photo

Academic Recommendation Letters

Admission Requirements: The students must hold a bachelor’s degree in life sciences, medicine, or related fields such as chemistry, computer science, engineering, or physics with a minimum academic grade of 90 or higher to be admitted.

Language Requirement: The students are required to provide the following English language proficiency test scores:

IELTS – 7

TOEFL IBT – 89

Benefits

The university will also provide the selected students with training in courses and laboratory research and funding for participation in research meetings in Israel and around the world.

