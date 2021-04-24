AGIP Post Graduates Scholarship Award Scheme 2021 / 2022 – Apply Now

Application currently on going for AGIP Post Graduates Scholarship Award Scheme 2021 / 2022, interested candidates should get details below and apply.

AGIP Latest Post Graduates Scholarship Award Scheme 2021 / 2022 portal is open till deadline. Nigerian Agip Exploration (NAE) Limited, on behalf of the NNPC / NAE PSC, is committed to the training and development of manpower as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Title: 2021 / 2022 Nigerian Agip Exploration (NAE) Limited Post Graduate Scholarship Award Scheme

Overview

In pursuance of this, NAE invites applications from suitably qualified and interested Nigerian graduates for the 2021 / 2022 Post Graduate Scholarship Award Scheme. The award is in two categories:

Overseas – For study in a reputable overseas university

Local – For study in a recognized Nigerian university.

Eligibility

To qualify for the 2021/2022 NAE Post Graduate Scholarship Award scheme, applicants MUST:

Possess a minimum of Second Class Upper Bachelor’s degree from a recognized Nigerian university.

Have secured admission into a Nigerian or Overseas university (based on the category being applied for) for a one-year Master’s Degree programme in any of the disciplines listed below.

Not above 28 years of age by December 31st, 2021.

Have completed the one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

Possess an international passport valid for travel at least one year from September 2021 (applicable to overseas category).

Course of Study

Only candidates with an offer of admission in disciplines related to the following areas should apply:

Geosciences

Engineering (Petroleum, Mechanical, Civil, Subsea, Electrical / Electronics, Marine, Chemical)

Petroleum Economics

Law (Oil and Gas / Petroleum).

Requirements

Candidates should have the following clearly scanned documents before starting the application process:

Passport photograph (450 × 450 pixels) with white background not more than 3 months old

Provisional admission letter for post-graduate studies 2021/2022 session into any reputable university – Local/Overseas. This admission letter must be for the course stated on the candidate’s application.

First Degree Certificate

NYSC Discharge Certificate

Valid ID card (Driver’s license, Voter’s card, National Identity card)

Valid International Passport Data Page for Overseas category only (Valid for travel at least one year from September 2021)

Birth Certificate from Local government

NAE Compliance Declaration Form

All candidates are required to fill and sign the NAE compliance declaration form. To download the NAE compliance declaration,

Label the scanned documents accordingly, to avoid mix-up during upload.

Attach the right documents in the appropriate upload section.

Application Closing Date

30th April, 2021.

How to Apply for AGIP Post Graduates Scholarship Award Scheme 2021 / 2022

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click Here to Start Application Online

To apply, follow the steps below:

Click on the “Apply Now” tab.

Click on “Register Now” to create an account.

Proceed to your email box to activate your account

Click on www.scholastica.ng to return to the Scholarship site

Enter your registered email and password to create your profile.

Candidates are required to fill the Personal Details, Undergraduate and Postgraduate Sections only. Candidates are also required to upload only applicable documents (refer to section A).

Note to Overseas category applicants: Applicants for the Overseas category are encouraged to also apply for the Local Post Graduate Scholarship Award.

Candidates are not required to fill the Secondary Level, Bank details or download the undergraduate profile verification form in the application portal.

Ensure the name used in the application matches the names on all documentation in the same order. Upload a sworn affidavit or certificate if otherwise.

Ensure you view all documents after uploading, to eliminate errors during uploading.

Recheck application information to avoid errors

Click “Apply Now” to submit information

2021/2022 NAE Postgraduate Scholarship Awards to be redirected to the application page

You will receive an email that confirms your application was successful.

Important Information / Notice

ONLY Shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the aptitude test.

Shortlisted candidates will be contacted with details of the qualifying test via SMS text and Email (Ensure to provide valid email and phone contacts).

Employees of NAE and other affiliate companies and their dependents are not eligible for this scholarship

Current and past beneficiaries of similar awards from NAE, other affiliate companies, and agencies are not eligible.

Please ensure you understand the Instructions carefully before you start this application to avoid errors and disqualification.

Strict compliance with the above guidelines is required.

You can apply for both Local and International Category

Multiple applications within the same category shall lead to disqualification.

Kindly review your profile before applying.

Completion of the application form and test invitation shall NOT be construed as a commitment on the part of the NNPC / NAE / OANDO PSC nor shall it entitle applicants to make any claims whatsoever and / or seek any indemnity from NAE and / or any of its partners by virtue of responding to this invitation to apply for Post Graduate scholarship award.

The NAE scholarship award applies to tuition, books, field trips, accommodation, living expenses, and a return economy ticket for a selected one-year course of study.

