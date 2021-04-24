AGPC to invest $10m on capacity development initiatives

ANOH Gas Processing Company has expressed its commitment to spend up to $10m on capacity development initiatives in the oil and gas sector.

The Managing Director of AGPC, Okechukwu Mba, said this on the sidelines of the kickoff meeting and tour of the Centre for Skills Development and Training in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, according to a statement by Seplat Petroleum Development Company.

“This is a project AGPC is partnering with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board to complete as part of its capacity development initiatives for the ANOH Gas Plant Project,” it said.

Mba identified technology and safety skills as critical to the oil and gas sector, saying that AGPC was delighted to be playing a key role in completing the Centre for Skills Development and Training.

He urged the contractor in charge to ensure the completion of the project on time and safely.

According to him, AGPC has plans to execute human capacity development initiatives for the host communities of its ongoing ANOH gas plant project as it continues to foster stronger ties with critical stakeholders.

Commenting, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr Simbi Wabote, commended AGPC for being a partner of choice in the push to complete the Centre for Skills Development and Training.

The project commenced in 2011 with the motive to develop human and institutional capacities in the Nigerian oil and gas sector but was later stalled due to lack of funding. The centre comprises a tower block, heavy duty and light-scale training centre, library and auditorium, according to the statement.