American Association of University Women Awards for International Students in USA – Apply Now

To encourage the education of womens in the USA, the University of California, Los Angeles is offering the American Association of University Women Awards for the academic year 2021-2022.

The sponsorship will be awarded for full-time study in the U.S. to women who are not U.S. citizens or permanent residents in the amount of $18,000.

The University of California, Los Angeles, is a public and-grant research university in the US. Its primary purpose as a public research university is the creation, dissemination, preservation and application of knowledge for the betterment of our global society.

Why study at UCLA? It is one of the many best public schools in all of America. The research, professors, and academic course load, at UCLA, are all extremely rigorous and renowned. The name UCLA itself is will bring you a lot of fame and recognition as many jobs will mainly look for people who went to a prestigious school. It has tie ups with top companies like Facebook and Tesla as they produce the best students. Students are showered with job opportunities on graduation.

Application Deadline: 15th November 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of California, Los Angeles

Department: NA

Course Level: Master’s

Award: $18,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the United States

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Eligible Course or Subjects: All master’s degree courses and subjects

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants should not be citizens or permanent residents of the US.

The applicants should have earned a US Bachelor’s Degree equivalent.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The students must use the university’s online portal to apply to the desired course.

The students can then apply separately in order to be considered to avail the grant.

Supporting Documents: The applicants are required to provide the following documents to the university:

Official academic transcripts of all the academic institution attended and high secondary transcripts

Proof of Bachelor’s Degree

3 letters of recommendation

Resume/CV

Statement of Purpose

Accepted application at UCLA

Admission Requirements: The applicants are required to score a minimum of 1365/1600 on in SAT, 29 in ACT, and an average GPA of 4.31 to secure a seat at UCLA.

Language Requirement: The applicants must have attained the minimum required score in the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 79

Revised TOEFL paper-delivered Test – 60

IELTS – 6.5

Benefits

The selected applicants will be provided a sum of $18,000 to support their full term of study at UCLA under the AAUW Grant.

Apply Now