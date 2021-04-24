Huawei launches mini grid solution

Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited has launched its Next-Generation Mini Grid ‘iPowerCube-S’ solution to provide reliable and affordable power supply to improve livelihoods and production in areas with unstable power supply or without main power connection or.

The company in a statement titled ‘Huawei launches its Next-Generation Mini Grid Solution iPowerCube-S in Nigeria,’ on Friday said the iPowerCube-S is a distributed power solution that integrates solar, grid, diesel generator and battery storage, featuring one-stop delivery, fast deployment and optimal levelised cost of electricity.

It said the launch conference, held in Abuja, on April 21, 2021, was witnessed on-site by the Managing Director of Rural Electrification Agency, Mr Ahmad Salihijo, who was represented by the Executive

Director, Rural Electrification Fund, Dr Sanusi Ohiare; the MD/CEO, Green Village Electricity Projects Limited, Mr Ifeanyi Orajaka; the Chief Growth Officer, Havenhill Synergy Limited, Mr Oluwatobi Soyombo; and Huawei Nigeria Enterprise Business Managing Director, Mr Michael Zhuang.

It added that it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Havenhill Synergy Limited for the Huawei mini-grid solution to be adopted in its Phase 1 mini-grid project covering 22 sites to provide reliable power supply for more than 70,000 people in remote areas and improve the living conditions of the locals.

It quoted the Business Managing Director, Huawei Nigeria Enterprise, Mr Michael Zhuang, as saying, “Huawei has continuously supported Nigeria to improve the electricity access rate for remote area and reduce the electricity cost for commercial & Industry customers in Nigeria. In 2015, Huawei donated Nigeria’s first mini grid power station to the Ministry of Electricity, which is still providing stable electricity to local residents in Shimankar community of Plateau State.

“Huawei partnered with Green Village Electricity Projects Limited, one of Nigeria’s top developers, to build a 234KW mini grid power station to provide reliable electricity to 1,972 households, 273 commercial users, five productive users and 19 public users in the community to improve the socio-economic life of the community.”

“In the future, Huawei will continue to innovate and cooperate openly. Huawei aims to become the most trusted solar power solution provider in Nigeria. Huawei is not only focused on providing high quality and best LCOE solution. As a Fortune Global 500 company (we presently rank 49th), with our continuous presence both globally and in Nigeria, Huawei will also provide the effective project delivery support, capacity development and top notch operation and maintenance support services to the developers and end-users. Huawei’s ultimate vision is to bring reliable, green and affordable power to every industry, organisation and home to bridge the electricity divide.”