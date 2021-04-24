MSc Academic Excellence Scholarships for International Students at UCD Smurfit Graduate Business School – Apply Now

If you wish to study abroad on your own merit, this might be your opportunity. In support of academically excellent international students, UCD Smurfit Graduate Business School is announcing the MSc Academic Excellence Scholarships for the academic year 2021-2022.

The grant is made available for international students with exceptional academic records who wish to pursue a master’s degree at UCD Smurfit.

UCD Smurfit Graduate Business School is the graduate business school of University College Dublin that educates, supports, and inspires the development of the Irish and International society by educating future business leaders to the highest quality international standards.

Why study at UCD Smurfit Graduate Business School? It is a globally ranked institute constantly called out in the world’s top 100 by the Financial Times and The Economist Intelligence Unit for its MBA programmes and Masters degrees. The key to its success is the expert faculty that create future business leaders. They offer courses in a combination of lectures, seminars, case studies, role-playing, leading industry guest speakers, simulations, and practical projects.

Application Deadline: 31st May 2021

University or Organization: UCD Smurfit Graduate Business School

Course Level: Master’s

Award: 25% to 50% of tuition fees.

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Ireland

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Students from India, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Nepal, Pakistan, Thailand, Brazil, Columbia, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Venezuela, Canada, USA, all EU, EEA and Russian Federation, and all African countries are eligible.

Eligible Course or Subjects: All master’s degree courses and programmes except MSc in Biotechnology and Business, MSc in Biotherapeutics and Business, and MSc in International Law and Business

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Open to all successful applicants for the full-time MSc, who are not resident in Ireland, achieving the relevant minimum qualifications

How to Apply

How to Apply: The students are required to create an account on the official online portal of the university and apply to submit all necessary documents ad information. There is no separate application for the opportunity .

Supporting Documents: The students are required to submit the following documents:

Transcripts of bachelor’s degree or equivalent

Curriculum vitae

One academic reference

One professional reference

Admission Requirements: The students are required to have a minimum average grade of 65%, or a minimum UCD GPA of 3.30/4.2, or equivalent to secure a position at UCD Smurfit.

Language Requirement: Students are required to submit the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 7.0

TOEFL – 100

Cambridge examination – 185 or higher

PTE – 65

ETAPP – Grade C1

Trinity ISE – C2

Duolingo – 120

Benefits

The sponsorship will provide the selected student’s benefits under which 25%-50% of the total tuition fee of the chosen course.

