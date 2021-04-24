NNPC/JV Tertiary Scholarship Scheme 2021 for young Nigerian Undergraduate students.

The NNPC/NAOC/OANDO Joint Venture in pursuance of its Corporate Social Responsibility invites suitably qualified applicants for its 2021 Tertiary Scholarship Scheme, effective April 19th to May 14th 2021

Category of Awards

Host Communities Merit Award – For applicants strictly from NAOC Host Communities.

National Merit Award – For applicants from Non-Host communities

The examination date will be communicated to shortlisted candidates only. NAOC reserves the right for selection and shortlisting of candidates.

Eligibility

To qualify for consideration, applicants MUST be:

Registered Full TIME undergraduates in Nigerian Tertiary Institutions

Certified 100 level students at the time of application (Only students admitted in 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic session)

NOTE: The following categories of students should not apply:

200 level students and above

Current beneficiaries of similar Awards from other Companies and Agencies

Dependents of NAOC/NAE/AENR/NACPFA

Only Indigenes of NAOC Host Communities in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Imo States SHOULD apply for the Host Communities Merit Award.Only applicants studying Engineering, Geology, Geosciences and Agricultural Science are eligible for the National Merit Award.

NOTE: The aptitude test will take place either online (remotely) or at designated centers to be communicated to shortlisted applicants. Applicants are to indicate at the point of application whether they wish to write the test online at their own comfort or at designated test centres (cost of transportation to the centres to be borne by applicants).

Note

Application for NAOC Tertiary Scholarship is FREE.

SCHOLASTICA is the official platform for the NAOC Tertiary Scholarship

Beware of fraudulent websites when applying for the NAOC Tertiary Scholarship online. Such websites may ask you to make some payments in the course of the application.

E-mail applications are NOT accepted.

NAOC does NOT assign representatives/agents to assist applicants to apply.

Any candidate found to have presented false documents will be disqualified or withdrawn at any level of the scholarship process.

Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for the proctored computer-based test online or at designated test centres.

How to Apply

Application is open to 100 level students only.

1. Before you start this application, ensure you have clearly scanned copies of the following documents

Passport photograph with white background not more than 3 months old (450px by 450px not more than 200kb)

School ID Card

O’level Certificate

Admission Letter

Birth Certificate

Proof of Local Government Area of Origin

Letter from Community Paramount Ruler (Only Applicants for Host Communities Merit Award)

Letter from CDC Chairman (Only Applicants for Host Communities Merit Award).

JAMB Result

2. Ensure the documents are named according to what they represent to avoid mixing up documents during upload

3. Ensure you attach the appropriate documents when asked to upload

4. Ensure to provide valid Email and Phone Contact for effective communication

5. All candidates are required to fill and sign the NAE compliance declaration form. To download the NAOC compliance declaration, click https://dragnetscreening.ng/files/NAOC_compliance.pdf

To apply, follow the steps below:

1. Click on “Apply Now” tab.

2. Click on “Register Now” to create an account.

3. Proceed to your email box to activate your account

4. Click on

5. Enter your registered email and password to upload your information.

6. Enter your personal information, National Identification Number (if available), educational information, other information and upload required scanned documents.

7. Ensure the name used in application matches the names on all documentation in same order. Upload a sworn affidavit or certificate if otherwise.

8. Ensure you view all documents after uploading, to eliminate errors during uploading.

9. When asked to upload photo, a passport photograph with a white background is preferable.

10. Recheck application information to avoid errors

11. Click “Apply Now” to submit information

12. You will receive an email and a SMS that confirms your application was successful.

13. Return to www.scholastica.ng, enter your Email and Password to download your profile and proceed to have your Head of Department sign the document.

14. Upload a scanned copy of the signed profile, this would be used for verification.

15. If National Identification Number (NIN) number was not available in step 6, to obtain your National Identification Number (NIN)

Visit http://ninenrol.gov.ng to register and learn more about the National Identity Number

Click “Create Account” and fill in the required fields

Login with Email and Password to complete the form

After completion, schedule a date for photo and finger print capture

Visit any of the capture centres https://www.nimc.gov.ng/?q=nin-registration-centres to complete the registration process and obtain your National Identity Number

You can also do your total registration at the NIMC office

16. Return and update application with National Identification Number (NIN) to ensure completion

For enquiries: scholastica@dragnet-solutions.com

Application Deadline: May 14th 2021

For More Information:

To Apply please Visit the Official Webpage of the NNPC/NAOC/OANDO JV Tertiary Scholarship Scheme 2021