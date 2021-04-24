PhD Positions at National University of Singapore, 2021 -Apply Now

Scholarships give promising students an approach to their education regardless of their financial circumstances. Therefore, the National University of Singapore is providing PhD Positions for brilliant students.

The motive of the bursary is to support students who are going to take part in the Post-doctoral or PhD degree programme at the university.

Founded in 1905 as the Straits Settlements and the Federated Malay States Government Medical School, NUS is the national research university of Singapore. It is the oldest higher education institution in Singapore and is consistently ranked within the top 20 universities in the world.

Why study at the National University of Singapore? As one of the top universities in the world for computer science, NUS provides excellent future career training and opportunities, research environment, and facilities to international and national academic researchers.

Application Deadline: July 6, 2021

Brief Description

University or Organization: National University of Singapore

Department: NA

Course Level: Post-doctoral and PhD

Award: Competitive salary, tax benefit, and welfare package will be provided

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Singapore

The award can be taken in Singapore

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Singapore

Eligible Course or Subjects: Post-doc and PhD in Micro-architecture, Side-channel analysis, Machine learning, Security

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Applicants must have to enrol in the Post-doc and PhD degree programme.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students must complete the application form to study for Post-doc and PhD degree at the university.

Supporting Documents: Applicants should prepare and send their CV and cover letter to the following contact email Arash Pashrashid (pashrashid.arash@u.nus.edu)

Admission Requirements: Applicants must have a strong Bachelor’s Degree (Honours) from a reputable university. Master’s Degree preferable and may be compulsory for selected programmes.

Students whose Bachelor degree(s) are not from NUS, NTU, SMU, or SUTDmust take the GRE (Graduate Record Examinations)

Language Requirement: Students whose undergraduate language of instruction is not English must take the TOEFL or IELTS

Benefits

The National University of Singapore will provide a Competitive salary, tax benefit, and welfare package for deserving students.

