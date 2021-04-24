Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Application Portal Reopens on April 26 – Apply Here

In response to stakeholder feedback about reopening the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application this weekend, the application portal will now reopen Monday, April 26, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EDT. In preparation for the opening, potential applicants should register on the portal in advance. Applicants will also need a smartphone and a multi-factor authenticator app to register and apply.

The SBA has also added the following updated resources.

Program details

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act. The program includes over $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues, to be administered by SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance.

Eligible applicants may qualify for grants equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue, with the maximum amount available for a single grant award of $10 million. $2 billion is reserved for eligible applications with up to 50 full-time employees.

Supplemental documents

FAQ regarding Shuttered Venue Operators Grant

SVOG preliminary application checklist

Cross-program eligibility on SBA COVID-19 relief options

SVOG-specific version of IRS Form 4506-T

SVOG applicant user guide

Who can apply

Eligible entities include:

Live venue operators or promoters

Theatrical producers

Live performing arts organization operators

Museum operators

Motion picture theater operators (including owners)

Talent representatives

Other requirements of note:

Must have been in operation as of February 29, 2020

Venue or promoter who received a PPP loan on or after December 27, 2020, will have the SVOG reduced by the PPP loan amount

Grant amount

Grant amounts will reflect either of the following instances:

For an eligible entity in operation on January 1, 2019, grants will be for an amount equal to 45% of their 2019 gross earned revenue OR $10 million, whichever is less.

For an eligible entity that began operation after January 1, 2019, grants will be for the average monthly gross earned revenue for each full month you were in operation during 2019 multiplied by six (6) OR $10 million, whichever is less.

How to apply

Those who have suffered the greatest economic loss will be the first applications processed under the following schedule:

Note: On January 20, 2021, SBA updated the proposed plan for issuing grants during the first and second priority periods. To clarify, priority awardees will not need to satisfy the small employer set-aside. During the first 59 days of opening SVOG, SBA will reserve no less than $2 billion of program funding for grants to entities that have no more than 50 employees.

