List of USSD Code For Quick Loans In Nigeria

Are you searching for the USSD code for online quick loans service providers in Nigeria? If yes then kindly read through this post because we have taken time to compile a list of USSD code for obtaining quick loans in Nigeria.

Go through the list below of USSD codes for quick loan companies, banks and telecommunication companies in Nigeria and obtain quick loans without collateral.

Lending institution USSD Code

AB Microfinance bank *389*755#

Access bank *901*11*1#

Accion MFB *572*6#

Airtel quick cash loan *561#

Aledin nano *903#

Etisalat loan code *561#.

Fairmoney ussd code *322*6#

FCMB loan code *329#

Glo cash loan code *322*1*04225701*Amount#

GTBank loan code *737*51*51#

Interswitch loan *322#

Kwik cash *561#

Mtn cash loan code *606*4#

UBA Loan code *919#

Unity Bank Loan code *7799#

Union Bank Loan code *826#

Heritage Bank Loan code *322#

Keystone Bank Loan code *533#

Zenith Bank Loan code *966#

Skye Bank Loan code *833#

Sterling Bank Loan code *822#

Eco Bank Loan code *326#

Diamond Access Loan code *901*11#

