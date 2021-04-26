How to Apply for NYSC Loan – See Requirements

Are you a current serving member of the National Youth Service corps NYSC or an ex-NYSC member and you need a loan to start a small business of your own.

If yes then this financial empowerment opportunity is for you, the NYSC in-conjunction with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is currently giving out soft loan to existing and former NYSC members.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has made it possible for youths to apply for loans in Nigeria to start businesses in order to create employment opportunities. This loan has been made possible through Heritage Bank, in partnership with Youth Innovative Entrepreneurship Development Programme. (YIEDP)

Individuals can apply for loans of up to 3 million, while a group of three to five persons can apply for loans of up to 10 Million. The following explains how you can apply for the NYSC loan.

The YIEDP scheme is aimed at harnessing the entrepreneurial skills amongst Nigerian youths by providing accessible loans to help youths implement business ideas.

How to know if you’re eligible for a NYSC loan?

In order to qualify for the NYSC loan, the following must apply to you.

Only applicants within the ages of 18 and 35 can apply. Applicants must be serving corps members Ex corp members not more than five years of post NYSC can also apply for the loan. Must Present a business idea.

The loans are available to specific business sectors. The following listed fields are the qualified business sectors for the NYSC loan.

Agro-allied

Food Processing

Power & Energy

Film & Photography

Manufacturing

Cottage Industry

Construction Support

Technology (ICT)

Automobile

Education Financing

Information and Communication Technology

and other fields

How to apply for NYSC loan

If you’re a serving corps member or an ex corp member of not more than five years, you can apply for the loan online. Take note of the following information before you apply for your business loan.

All qualified applicants can apply for the loan through the official portal.

You’ll need to use your NYSC state code to apply for the loan.

An individual is eligible for loans of up to three million

A group application is eligible for loans of ten million.

Applicants can only submit one business idea at a time.

The application progress can be tracked through the portal.

What do you need to apply for NYSC loan?

Apart from meeting the above requirements to qualify for the NYSC loan, you need the following list of documents as collateral for the loan.

Tertiary Institution Certificate

NYSC discharge certificate or you pledge your discharge certificate if you’re still serving

Any legal ownership of assets financed by other banks

The possibility of starting a business as a youth can be daunting without the required capital. The NYSC loan is a good scheme that youths can count on to generate the required funds for their business ideas.

In Conclusion

The NYSC loans are also available to corps members who have been discharged within the last five years. There are also other forms of loans in Nigeria available to the general public in which a corps member can benefit from.

Apply at the official website >> https://www.yiedp-hbng.com.

You can also do a search for more information.

Note: The registration process is completely free.