Green & Gold Scholars Awards 2021 at University of South Florida USA – Apply Now

Currently on going is the Green & Gold Scholars Awards 2021 at University of South Florida, United States of America, interested applicants should go through details stated below and apply.

The University of South Florida will provide the students with financial help up to $24,000, $6,000 per month for four years of study. This Institution is wholeheartedly committed to student success. It provides resources that help students stay on track and complete their degree on time.

Application Deadline: 1st July 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: $24,000

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must have a 3.50+ GPA and 1210+ SAT (Evidence-Based Reading and Writing & Math only) or 25+ ACT

Applicants must be proficient in English Language

Applicants must be International students

How to Apply:

Applicants can log in through the online portal of the university and carry out the application process. There is no separate application process to apply for the opportunity. Once accepted by the college, the students are considered for the opportunity program.

